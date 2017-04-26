Rabbit killer ordered to serve probation again

A Palmetto man who violated his probation for a 2014 animal cruelty and battery convictions after killing his girlfriend’s pet rabbits, by abusing the same woman was sentenced to jail time he already served followed by probation.
Francisco Velasquez, 39, last April was charged with violating his probation following an arrest on April 7 for domestic battery after the same girlfriend reported he had thrown a beer at her during an argument. His girlfriend later, however, refused to cooperate with prosecutors and they were forced to drop the domestic battery charge.
Despite the charge being dropped, Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci ruled in December he was still in violation of his probation.
On Wednesday morning, Velasquez appeared before Maulucci and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the Manatee County jail, and given credit for time served. Velasquez had been held without bond at the jail since his April 7, 2016, arrest on the domestic battery charge.
Maulucci also ordered Velazquez serve a year of probation during which he have no unsupervised contact with any domestic animals. Assistant State Attorney Lisa Chittaro objected, after she recommended he have no contact, care, control or custody of any domestic animals.
Defense attorney Thomas Beach argued on Velasquez’s behalf, after Velasquez told the judge that his now fiancee had recently purchased a $2,000 puppy.
Maulucci also ordered Velasquez make an appointment with Centerstone for a psychological evaluation within five days of being released from jail, and that he take whatever medication they may recommend.
On Oct. 21, 2013, Velasquez got into an argument with the woman and began cursing at her, pushed her and threatened to kill her and snap her neck. He then walked over to her pet rabbits’ cage, opened it, took out one of the rabbits and beat the rabbit with his fist until it was dead. Velazquez dropped the dead rabbit on the ground and took out the other rabbit and did the same.
After his initial arrest, Velasquez said, “That’s fine, when I get out, she will get hers,” as he was being taken to the jail the arresting deputy reported.
In April 2014, he pleaded no contest to the one count of battery and two counts of cruelty to animals, and was sentenced to just under a year in jail followed by two years probation.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments