Body found in car. The culprit may be a familiar killer in these parts

The death of a person found in a vehicle in a parking lot may be related to drugs, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
About 8:31 a.m., deputies responded to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Cattlemen Road, to reports of an unconscious person.
“When deputies made contact, they determined the individual was deceased,” a news release states. “Preliminary investigation indicates the death may be drug-related, however the investigation is ongoing and as always an official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.
Investigators were working to identify the person’s next of kin, according to the sheriff’s office.
The death was discovered the same day U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents Sarasota and Manatee counties in Congress, wrote Florida Gov. Rick Scott to request that a portion of new $27 million in anti-drug money be spent in his congressional district, which has been hard hit by drug-related deaths.
