His name is Gold Teeth. He was on the run. Cops chased him, but then had to save him

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a 28-year-old man nicknamed “Gold Teeth” who was tipped off as about to commit robbery. When deputies tried to pull him over, he sped off leading them on a high-speed chase after which he had to be rescued from his burning van. Marion County Sheriff's Office