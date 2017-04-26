Teacher removed from classroom as allegations of improper touching of student are investigated

The Manatee County School District has removed a Lincoln Middle School teacher from the classroom as allegations the teacher inappropriately touched a student are investigated.
On Tuesday, the allegations were reported to the school resource officer, according to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler. Detectives were called out to the school, but several students still needed to be interviewed and the investigation resumed on Wednesday.
“There were allegations of improper student contact that resulted in the immediate removal of a teacher from the classroom and any student contact,” the district said in an issued statement. “No arrests were made. This matter is presently under investigation by the District.”
District officials said the incident is being investigated by the Office of Professional Standards investigator.
District spokesman Mike Barber said no communication had gone out to parents at the school yet.
"We just found out about this last night so at this point there hasn't been (communication)," Barber said. "We will discuss that and make a decision today."
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
