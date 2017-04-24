Undercover investigation busts two narcotics dealers

Third time is usually the charm, but not for two suspected drug dealers. Evan Fried, 37, and Ben Townsend, 55, both of Sarasota were arrested Friday after a months-long undercover investigation, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Three times within a three-week period, Townsend and Fried met with undercover detectives to sell them $105 worth of hydromorphone, a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain, according to the probable cause affidavit. First, it was at the Steak ‘n Shake on Cattlemen Road, then the Taco Bell on Bee Ridge Road, then at Home Depot on Cattlemen Road.
Townsend was identified by his last mugshot, and Fried’s tattoo of the Miami Hurricanes’ mascot Sebastian the Ibis gave him away.
On April 21, deputies were set to execute search warrants on Townsend and Fried for three counts of the sale of hydromorphone. At Townsend’s home in the 4100 block of Palau Drive, the pair walked out and got into a car. Deputies were about to conduct a traffic stop, turning on their emergency lights, when drugs were thrown out of the driver side window, according to the affidavit.
Deputies found those drugs — one alprazolam pill, two hydromorphone pill and three oxycodone pills — and more inside the car. Inside Townsend’s home, law enforcement found more narcotics, two handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition.
According to the sheriff’s office, Townsend is a convicted felon and faces charges of three counts of principle to sale of hydromorphone, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking hydromorphone, possession of marijuana and morphine and possession with intent to sell of hydromorphone, alprazolam and oxycodone. He was released Sunday from the Sarasota County Jail on a $92,500 bond.
Fried faces three counts of sale of hydromorphone and was released on a $22,500 bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments