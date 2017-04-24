He kept going back to his old home to sell drugs, cops say

Like clockwork, a maroon four-door car would arrive at 4 p.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of Fifth Street. Sometimes he would park at the building; other times he would pull up by the open field across the street. But it was always there, with many people waiting.
On April 18, three days before his 45th birthday, Calvin Butler pulled up to his usual spot four minutes before the hour. After several weeks of undercover investigating, Sarasota police arrested him on multiple drug-related charges.
Butler, who recently moved to Bradenton from Sarasota, would come back to his old address to sell drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. The day he was arrested, officers found money on his right side and drugs on his left. In his wallet and right pocket of his cargo shorts, police found $10,370. In his left pocket, officers found 19 small bags of cocaine, 10 grams of rock cocaine, 53 doses of brand name hydromorphone and three broken pieces of buprenorphine.
In his car, police found one dose of oxycodone, four unopened bags of syringes and two opened bags.
According to Sgt. Rob Armstrong, with Sarasota police’s criminal investigations division, Butler’s arrest was “major.”
“Butler had a large customer base in the city of Sarasota and was a supplier to many homeless individuals in and around the downtown areas,” Armstrong said in a press release.
He faces charges of hydromorphone trafficking, paraphernalia possession and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell for cocaine, oxycodone and buprenorhine. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $104,500 bond with a Nebbia hold, meaning he will have to show that any money he puts up as bond were not proceeds of illegal activity.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
