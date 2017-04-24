He stole a car, drove it into the woods and set it on fire, cops say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton Pause 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians 4:20 Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence 1:34 Siblings with health problems must move 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 1:16 Christ Episcopal Church's annual shoe drive 1:42 ‘Moonlight’ makers celebrate in Miami 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 0:32 Hannah Green's champion swing in slow motion 0:25 Sarasota Open champion Frances Tiafoe wants to inspire through tennis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A 49-year-old Bradenton man, Randall Hole, was arrested earlier this month for stealing a 70-year-old man's car, speeding more than 100 miles per hour and eventually setting the car on fire in Martin County. Martin County Sheriff's Office