Jury finds man guilty of 2016 shooting death

A jury recently found a Sarasota man guilty of the slaying of 42-year-old William Shipp in 2016.
Rufus Adams, 35, of Sarasota, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
It started when officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1500 block of 25th Street in Sarasota around 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2016, according to police.
Shipp was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died about an hour later after being shot multiple times, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After speaking with witnesses, officers learned there were several people at the home when Shipp arrived. Shipp and Adams got into an argument when Adams asked Shipp to leave and he refused, according to police.
Adams told Shipp he was going to kill him, and shot him multiple times, according to police.
Adam’s sentencing is set for early May.
Detectives who worked on the case said they were “very pleased” with the outcome, the police department said in a news release.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments