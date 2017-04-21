After a hospital visit because he overdosed, bank robbery suspect is in jail

A prison parolee charged with robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, was booked into the Manatee County jail Friday morning after spending several hours in a local hospital where he was treated for a drug overdose.
Kevin Potts, 42, was developed as a suspect by detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the robbery, according to spokesman Dave Bristow.
At about 1:30 p.m., detectives say Potts walked into the Wells Fargo, 404 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, handed a note to a teller demanding money. The note, according to the sheriff’s office, read, “$20, $50, $100. No dye packs. No locators. I’m armed.”
Dye packs are a security measure used by banks. Placed with bundles of cash, they can be set off to explode ink all over the money making it easier for law enforcement to track suspects.
The teller took note, walked over to the drive-thru teller station and told another teller they were being robbed, according to a warrant affidavit. Potts called her back and she returned, opened her cash drawer, removed an undisclosed amount of cash and handed it to him.
Potts fled on foot, and was last been seen running east along 53rd Avenue West, detectives said. No injuries were reported.
An anonymous tipster identified Potts as the suspected bank robber several hours later, according to the affidavit. When detectives showed the teller a photo array that included a photo of Potts, she choose Potts’ photo and said she was almost 90 percent sure he was the bank robber.
On Sept. 14, 2015, Potts was released from a New Jersey prison on parole for convictions of grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of petit theft 3rd conviction and armed robbery. Potts was scheduled to remain under the supervision of Florida Department of Corrections, where his parole was transferred to, until Sept. 14, 2018.
Detectives responded to Potts’ last known address in Palmetto, his registered address with the sheriff’s office as a convicted felon and DOC for his parole, which is a gym. As detectives watched the gym later Thursday, they saw Potts exit briefly and then go back inside.
When detectives eventually entered his home early Friday morning they found him overdosing and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Several hours later he was released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County jail, and charged with armed robbery. He is being held without bond.
Potts is scheduled to appear before a judge for a first appearance hearing at 1 p.m. Friday.
Jessica De Leon
