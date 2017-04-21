Crime

April 21, 2017 6:19 AM

After he robbed bank, suspect overdosed on drugs, cops say

By Marc Masferrer

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Friday in connection with a bank robbery in Bradenton a day earlier, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they developed Kevin Potts as a suspect in the hold-up at the Wells Fargo branch at 404 53rd Ave. W., and they arrested him at his residence in Palmetto, according to a news release.

Instead of taking him to jail, deputies took Potts, who faces a charge of armed robbery, to a local hospital for treatment of what appeared to be the effects of a drug overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office Thursday released a video and photographs of a man they say handed a note to a bank teller demanding money, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

