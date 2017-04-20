Citizens step in to help attacked police officer subdue suspect

An 18-year-old suspect that attacked a Tampa police officer is in custody after the help of a few good samaritans.
According to police, Luis Manual Vila was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a struggle near Himes Avenue and Ohio Avenue. Vila has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and burglary.
Officer Michael Collins stopped Vila, who was walking along Himes Avenue, police say Vila became violent. Police said Vila was stopped because he matched the description of a suspect that had just taken keys from a manager at a nearby Econo Lodge Hotel at 4732 N. Dale Mabry Highway.
Police said Vila wrestled Collins to the ground and began punching him.
That's when Ray Freeman, a cab driver passing by and Dolores Lyle, a delivery truck driver rushed in to aid the officer. As Vila tried to attack Freeman, Lyle helped pin Vila's legs so Officer Collins could handcuff him.
Officer Collins, a 27-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department, was taken to an area hospital but was not seriously injured.
"It's a miracle that no one was seriously injured. This could have ended tragically," said Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward. "This is a true example of law enforcement and the community working together to keep our city safe."
