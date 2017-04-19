Getaway driver in murder of 9-year-old Stacy Williams facing violation of probation charges

The SUR-13 gang member who was the getaway driver in the 2007 fatal shooting of 9-year-old Stacy Williams III is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail and faces a violation of probation charge.
Johnny Vazquez, 25, was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and principal to second-degree murder and sentenced to six years in prison after taking a plea deal.
As part of his plea deal, Vazquez testified in July 2009 at the trial of fellow SUR-13 member Orlando Valenzuela, who was later convicted of second-degree murder in Stacy’s death. He told jurors that he drove as Valenzuela fired from the fatal shots from the backseat.
Vazquez was arrested Nov. 19, 2013, for robbery in Georgia, which violated his probation.
On Wednesday afternoon, Vazquez appeared before Circuit Judge Janette Dunnigan for his first appearance hearing on the violation of probation charge for all three of his convictions. Dunnigan informed him he was not entitled to a bond and appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Dunnigan also said it’s alleged that Vazquez had refused the electronic monitoring that was required as a condition of his probation. Vazquez interjected to explain that he hadn’t refused, but couldn’t afford to pay the required fee.
Dunnigan explained that his new arrest was the bigger problem.
“I was just paroled,” Vazquez said.
Vazquez said he had served three and a half years in prison for the robbery in Georgia.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049
