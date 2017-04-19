Eugene Matthews denied bond on murder charge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 4:32 Florida Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 1:15 Realize Bradenton releases WalkBradenton.com 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:19 Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread 0:53 Manatee County looks to encourage affordable rental housing 1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk 4:09 Florida apologizes to the Groveland Four 0:52 Braden River boys tennis returns to region final Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office filed charges against 83-year-old Eugene Matthews, who detectives say fired a bullet that killed a woman after family members went to Matthews' house to get her dog. Jessica De Leon and Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald