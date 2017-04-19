Eugene Matthews denied bond on murder charge

Eugene Matthews, charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of his late best-friend's ex-wife, was denied bond despite the defense’s stated intention to launch a stand-your-ground defense.
Just before 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Rebecca Rawson, along with her brother-in-law and daughter, went to Matthews’ home in the 2900 block of Pritchart Road in Parrish to retrieve her late husband’s dog, detectives say. When Rawson’s brother-in-law knocked on the front door and Matthews’ girlfriend answered, he called for the dog, “Bart,” picked him up and turned to walk away, according to the sheriff’s office.
Matthews appeared in the doorway armed with a handgun, walked out and began shooting. Detectives say three shots were fired, and as the Rawson family tried to flee, their vehicle crashed into a wooden fence.
Three bullets hit the car — one struck the windshield and hit Rebecca Rawson in the face, the sheriff’s office has said. She was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments