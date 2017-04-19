Manatee Charter student charged with threatening gun violence

A student at Manatee Charter School was arrested Wednesday and charged with threatening gun violence at the school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Spokesman Dave Bristow said deputies responded to the school around 10 a.m. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a felony charge of false reporting the use of a firearm in a violent manner. The student threatened firearm violence against others at the school, Bristow said.
Bristow said the sheriff’s office would not be releasing the student’s name or specifics of the threats he made.
The school issued a statement:
“We are so proud of our students for bringing an isolated incident regarding a student to our attention immediately. While we do not believe any students or staff were in immediate danger, our faculty and staff worked quickly to ensure everyone’s safety. We are working diligently with authorities to insure the matter is handled appropriately and that we maintain safety for all. There is no reason to be alarmed. Thank you for your support.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
