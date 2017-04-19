Hungry for cash, burglars break into sandwich shop and steal ATM, cops say

A Parrish business was burglarized overnight and the burglars took an ATM and gained access into the shop's safe, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, burglars entered PJ's Sandwich Shop, 12342 301 N., Parrish, by cutting the phones and forcing open a door, according to a news release. The burglars took an ATM that was inside the store and cut open the shop’s small metal safe.
The store did not have a video surveillance system. No suspects have been identified.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
