Braden River High defensive back facing drug charges

A Braden River football defensive back was arrested and is now facing drug charges.
Demetrius Lawson, 18, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Manatee County jail and released the next day on bonds totaling $2,000, according to jail records.
Lawson gained local attention last September when he, his father and two teammates pushed a Palmetto's woman's van to dry land after it got stuck in a flooded Bradenton street during downpours caused by Hurricane Hermine.
