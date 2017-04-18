Deputy-involved shooting at Brevard County mall

A Brevard County deputy shot a man at the Merritt Square Mall Tuesday afternoon after witnesses said he was displaying erratic behavior.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the unidentified man was a construction worker at the mall on State Road 520. He was confronted by his boss Tuesday about erratic behavior and became aggressive. Ivey said the man left the construction area. He then reportedly returned to the parking lot and was confronted by a security officer regarding the man's behavior.
At that point deputies were called in. But when they confronted the man, the sheriff says he became aggressive and started swinging some sort of metal fence piece. A deputy fired several rounds at the man, injuring him. He was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. His condition isn't known.
None of the deputies at the scene were injured.
"From everything I’ve seen at this point, our deputy took the absolute right action," Sheriff Ivey said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
More photos from the scene outside Merritt Island.. Just spoke with PIO he hopes to get us more information shortly @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/VAWzZea1i3— Caitlin Wilson (@Cait_TVReporter) April 18, 2017
BREAKING: sheriff says construction worker was confronted by boss for eratic behavior, was aggressive to mall security and deputy. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/7nzGFkT9wV— Caitlin Wilson (@Cait_TVReporter) April 18, 2017
