Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in city park

Police released surveillance video of an assault involving an assault rifle at a city park in Bessemer, N.C. on Feb. 20, 2017. The video shows a group of men running up to another group playing on a basketball court. A man with a rifle runs onto the court with two other people and stomps and punches a victim multiple times. The gunman attempted to shoot twice, but the gun didn’t fire. Police have identified two of the men involved and warrants have been issued for their arrest.
Bessemer City, North Carolina, Police Department
Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

