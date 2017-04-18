Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in city park

Police released surveillance video of an assault involving an assault rifle at a city park in Bessemer, N.C. on Feb. 20, 2017. The video shows a group of men running up to another group playing on a basketball court. A man with a rifle runs onto the court with two other people and stomps and punches a victim multiple times. The gunman attempted to shoot twice, but the gun didn’t fire. Police have identified two of the men involved and warrants have been issued for their arrest.