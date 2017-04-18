Driver drinking a beer slams SUV into gas station

The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.
Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men, one wearing a clown mask and the other wearing what appears to be a werewolf mask, who robbed a 7-Eleven in Wesley Chapel, Florida on the morning of April 13, 2017.
Police are looking for nine masked thieves who broke in and stole motorcycles, ATV's and dirtbikes from a Findley, Ohio business. The suspects would have taken more but left multiple vehicles outside because there was no more room for them in the trailer.