Driver drinking a beer slams SUV into gas station

A drunken driver, who is also accused of speeding and drinking a beer behind the wheel, slammed into an Albany, New York gas station convenience store early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Albany, New York, Police Department
The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

Police are looking for nine masked thieves who broke in and stole motorcycles, ATV's and dirtbikes from a Findley, Ohio business. The suspects would have taken more but left multiple vehicles outside because there was no more room for them in the trailer.

