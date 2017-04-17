More trouble for Chris Brown? Now he’s accused of punching a photographer

Chris Brown could face more legal issues now that he’s been accused of assaulting a photographer.
Brown went to Club AJA in Channelside for a paid appearance, where he allegedly punched a photographer for the club, according to WFLA.
The club released a statement about the incident on Facebook Monday afternoon, that noted Brown came to the club around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The post stated that “Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted” a club photographer and apologized for the inconvenience.
The photographer had a “minor laceration” on his lip and reportedly wants to pursue charges against Brown, WFLA reported.
ABC Action News reported medical attention was refused. The photographer told the television station he was taking pictures and Brown “sucker punched” him.
Brown reportedly left the scene when police arrived, according to WFLA.
The R&B singer pleaded guilty in June 2009 to a felony assault charge after beating pop-star and then-girlfriend Rihanna.
Brown’s “The Party Tour” is scheduled for a show at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Tuesday. He previously performed at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday.
