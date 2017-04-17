Reward offered in Palmetto fire investigation

The Palmetto Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are seeking the public’s help for information on Friday’s suspected arson at a storage building used by Auto Dealer Solutions.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Friday in the building at 405 Eighth Ave. W., causing a trail of black smoke in the skies over the Manatee River.

An image was provided by Palmetto PD of a person of interest in the ongoing arson investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Det. Joe Rogers with Palmetto PD at 941-723-4587, ext. 6365, or Det. Shane Gaghan with the State Fire Marshall’s Office at 813-972-8643. Other options include the State Arson Tip Line at 877-662-7766 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

“We don’t have anything new, but detectives are following leads,” Palmetto Police Scott Tyler.

Callers that provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction are eligible for a reward from the State of Florida Arson Tip Line or Manatee County Crime Stoppers.