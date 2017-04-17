The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.
Cleveland Police Department
More Videos
1:49
Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose
0:40
Men wearing clown, werewolf masks rob convenience store
1:51
Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business
0:22
Gunfire narrowly misses 4-year-old girl at Arizona barber shop
0:56
Armed woman robs grocery store
11:32
Police tackle man for jaywalking
0:48
Video shows driver hit, chase three young men on bikes
0:58
The kidnapping of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota in 2004
0:52
Armed burglars steal $81,000 worth of property and speed off in homeowner’s car
1:13
Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle
Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men, one wearing a clown mask and the other wearing what appears to be a werewolf mask, who robbed a 7-Eleven in Wesley Chapel, Florida on the morning of April 13, 2017.
Police are looking for nine masked thieves who broke in and stole motorcycles, ATV's and dirtbikes from a Findley, Ohio business. The suspects would have taken more but left multiple vehicles outside because there was no more room for them in the trailer.