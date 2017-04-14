Woman reportedly came home to find a man making food, drinking her alcohol

When a woman returned home Thursday, she found a man in her home frying chicken and drinking vodka, but it wasn’t a surprise date.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald G. Wesly, 34, of Archer, on Thursday and charged him with burglary, according to the Gainesville Sun. Wesly allegedly went into the woman’s home after she left for work and stole chicken and vodka.
The woman arrived home and allegedly saw Wesly in her kitchen, cooking chicken that was in her refrigerator and drinking some of her vodka, according to the Sun.
Wesly also has two previous theft convictions in Levy County, according to the Sun.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments