Tampa man treated for hypothermia after hiding from deputies in air conditioning duct

When Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the home Larry G. Puleo Thursday night with warrants for his arrest, they found him hiding in an unexpected place.
The warrants were for violations of his probation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies could hear someone “scurrying around in the attic” of Puleo’s Tampa home in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue West, according to the sheriff’s office, so deputies searched the attic.
After calling out to him for more than an hour, there was still no sign of 47-year-old Puleo.
While checking the attic for escape routes, deputies found the only possible way out was through the air conditioning duct in a bedroom closet.
Deputies cut a hole in the duct and found Puleo inside.
But Puleo was stuck and eventually asked deputies to let him out “because he was freezing,” according to the sheriff’s office. A large hole was cut for Puleo to get himself out of the duct.
He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was treated and released for hypothermia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Puleo was booked into jail on charges of resisting officers without violence and violation of probation.
