A woman was attacked while walking her dog. Now her alleged attacker is charged with attempted murder

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies heard screams when they arrived at a Palm Harbor home Thursday afternoon.
Deputies were responding to an assault in the 700 block of First Court, Palm Harbor around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard the screams and allegedly saw 20-year-old Emanual Qosaj on top of a 75-year-old woman, choking her with a metal dog leash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses tried to come to the woman’s aid, but Qosaj allegedly pushed them away.
Deputies electronically stunned Qosaj in order to handcuff him.
The 75-year-old woman was taken to Mease-Countryside Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.
Because he was electronically stunned, Qosaj was also taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, but he allegedly spat on emergency personnel while on the way there.
He was charged with one count of attempted felony murder, two counts of battery on emergency medical care provider and one count of simple battery.
But the trouble didn’t end there. The sheriff’s office said Qosaj’s brothers interfered with the investigation and also are facing charges.
Genc Kole Qosaj is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly struggling with a corporal and injuring his hand. Alfred Kole Qosaj is charged with resisting an officer without violence.
All three brothers were taken to the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments