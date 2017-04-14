Englewood drug dealer sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on gun charge

An Englewood man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of having a firearm as a convicted felon.
Ernest L. Chambliss, 45, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison in a sentenced handed down by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Kovachevich, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. He was found guilty of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon by a federal jury on Dec. 2.
Chambliss, a convicted drug dealer, sold a firearm and prescription opiates to a confidential informant in April 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, citing trial testimony.
He had several felony convictions prior to the incident, including for five drug trafficking offenses and two charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted as part of the Department of Jusice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program to reduce gun violence nationwide.
