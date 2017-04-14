He passed out in bathroom with needle in hand and heroin nearby. He’s now in jail

A Sarasota man was arrested early Friday after deputies found him passed out in a gas station bathroom stall with a syringe needle in his hand and a bag of drugs nearby, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
David Lee, 29, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics equipment. He is being held in at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $5,000 bond.
Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to a Marathon gas station, 6212 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, for reports of a man passed out in a locked stall, according to an arrest report. Lee had a bag of drugs nearby him when he was found.
Paramedics evaluated Lee and said he was not overdosing, deputies reported. Lee admitted to using cocaine before he fell asleep, according to the sheriff’s office.
Heroin, cocaine, a buprenorphine pill, a Xanax pill, seven needles, four crack pipes, a scale, baggies, a Brillo pad and two spoons with residue were found in Lee’s possession or inside his backpack, according to the report.
