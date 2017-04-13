New vehicle description, video released in Sarasota hit-and-run

Police have updated the description of a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that landed one person in the hospital earlier this week, along with video of the vehicle, in hopes of identifying the driver.
The Sarasota Police Department released the video showing the vehicle from several different cameras near the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street in Sarasota, where the crash occurred.
Officials now say the vehicle involved in the 2 a.m. Tuesday crash was a white General Motors truck, however the model is unknown. The original description provided by police was of a white Chevy Silverado.
The truck, which possibly has damage to the front quarter panel, left the scene without the driver offering to help the victim, according to police.
The victim, a man in his late 20s, is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to police. He was in the road at the intersection when he was struck by the white truck, but it remains unclear why the man was in the road.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call investigator Jason Frank 941-364-7370.
