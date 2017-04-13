Crime

April 13, 2017 5:16 PM

New vehicle description, video released in Sarasota hit-and-run

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Police have updated the description of a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that landed one person in the hospital earlier this week, along with video of the vehicle, in hopes of identifying the driver.

The Sarasota Police Department released the video showing the vehicle from several different cameras near the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street in Sarasota, where the crash occurred.

Officials now say the vehicle involved in the 2 a.m. Tuesday crash was a white General Motors truck, however the model is unknown. The original description provided by police was of a white Chevy Silverado.

The truck, which possibly has damage to the front quarter panel, left the scene without the driver offering to help the victim, according to police.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to police. He was in the road at the intersection when he was struck by the white truck, but it remains unclear why the man was in the road.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call investigator Jason Frank 941-364-7370.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gunfire narrowly misses 4-year-old girl at Arizona barber shop

Gunfire narrowly misses 4-year-old girl at Arizona barber shop 0:22

Gunfire narrowly misses 4-year-old girl at Arizona barber shop
Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business 1:51

Thieves steal van, ATVs, motorcycles from Ohio business
Armed woman robs grocery store 0:56

Armed woman robs grocery store

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos