Crime

April 13, 2017 4:52 PM

He dropped the gun in his lap and shot a woman in the side

By Sara Nealeigh

Manatee

A woman was shot when the man she was riding in a car with dropped a gun into his lap, causing it to fire, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The 26-year-old woman was with a 19-year-old man in her vehicle in the area of the 5200 block of 14th Street West shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The pair was on their way to shoot firearms together, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was handling the gun when he dropped it in his lap, which caused the gun to discharge a loaded bullet, striking the woman in her left side, according to the sheriff’s office.

They drove to the hospital to seek treatment for the non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

