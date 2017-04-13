Police tackle man for jaywalking

A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. The officer is now under investigation. This police dashcam video contains language viewers may find offensive.
Sacramento Police Department
Surveillance footage from a Sarasota car was shows Joseph Smith kidnapping 11-year-old Carlie Brucia on Feb. 1, 2004. In November 2005, Smith was convicted of killing Carlie and was sentenced to death.
Police are on the hunt for two masked men that smashed a window and stole $81,000 worth of property from a Miami-Dade man early Saturday morning. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).