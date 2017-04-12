Mother of slain girl Carlie Brucia dies, just as it becomes possible her daughter’s killer may get off death row

The mother of slain 11-year-old Carlie Brucia died on Monday, just as it becomes possible Joseph Smith, her daughter’s killer, might win a hearing that could lead to him moving off Florida’s death row.
Susan Schorpen, who struggled with drug addiction and had many run-ins with the law, died in a Polk County hospital, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. She was 47.
No foul play is suspected. A cause of death is under investigation by 10th District of Florida Medical Examiner's Office, pending an autopsy report and toxicology results.
On Feb. 1, 2004, 11-year-old Carlie was walking home from a friend's house when Joseph Smith abducted her as she passed the back of Evie's Car Wash, 4715 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. The abduction was captured by the car wash’s video surveillance system.
Law enforcement frantically searched for Carlie for five days, but her body wasn’t found until five days later at Central Church of Christ, 6221 Proctor Road, after Smith was arrested and he confessed to the crime.
On Nov. 17, 2005, a jury found Smith guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. On Dec. 1 of that year, the jury voted 10-2 to recommend Smith be sentenced to death.
Smith’s fate was sealed March 15, 2006, when Circuit Judge Andrew D. Owens sentenced him to die, as well as an additional two life sentences for kidnapping and sexual battery.
In the wake of controversies and changes to Florida’s death penalty law, Smith may be granted a new sentencing hearing.
Last month, Owens heard arguments from both sides in a Sarasota courtroom, but said he would issue written ruling. Since his retirement March 21, however, the case has been reassigned to Circuit Judge Charles E. Roberts.
Florida’s death penalty scheme has been in limbo since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in January 2016 in Hurst vs. Florida that it was unconstitutional that Florida judges, not juries, have the ultimate say in the death penalty.
The state Legislature worked quickly to address the issue and Gov. Rick Scott signed a new law thought to have addressed the problem. But in October, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the Hurst ruling also required a unanimous vote by the jury to sentence someone to death, and not just a super-majority vote. Scott last month signed a bill requiring unanimous jury vote to impose the death penalty.
The question then became which, if any, death row inmates would have the right to a re-sentencing hearing.
