Man detained after erratic behavior inside Burlington Coat Factory

Deputies responded to the Burlington Coat Factory in Bradenton on Wednesday afternoon, after a man inside the store created a disturbance scaring some shoppers.
At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, paramedics were dispatched to Burlington Coat Factory, 1205 Cortez Road W., Bradenton to reports of a shooting, that was later found to be unfounded. Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, however, detained that man who had created a disturbance inside the store.
Deputies were trying to determine whether the man would face any charges or he would be involuntarily hospitalized under the Baker Act, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
One shopper in the store told the Bradenton Herald that the man was walking around the store making strange noises, hitting himself, screaming or throwing himself on the floor. That went on for about 20 to 30 minutes before the sheriff’s office arrived at the store.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments