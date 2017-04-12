Bradenton man charged with sexual battery and solicitation of teenage girls

A 35-year-old Bradenton man if facing charges on allegations that he “sexually battered and solicited” two teenage girls.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that Roy L. Barnes, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony solicitation and one count of sexual battery.
Detectives got information on April 5 that Barnes allegedly sexually battered and solicited two girls, who were 16 -years-old at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victims, who are now 17 and 19-years-old, were known to Barnes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information can call the MCSO at 941-747- 3011.
