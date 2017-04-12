Woman tried to flush meth down the toilet, but she’s still in jail on drug charges

A Venice couple is facing several drug-related charges after authorities found drugs and pills in their home, and in the property’s septic tank.
Lauri Miller, 37, and Eric Jones, 35, are both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Detectives, working with investigators from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, began their investigation into Miller and Jones after they identified the couple as selling drugs out of their Kellogg Lane home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials had received several complaints already this year of drug-related activity from the home, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During that time, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an individual allegedly selling “large quantities of meth” to undercover detectives. Charlotte County investigators confirmed that the person they were investigating was going to the Kellogg Lane home before selling drugs to their detectives, according to the PCA.
Officials stopped the individual under investigation in Charlotte County, and discovered approximately 36 grams of meth in the vehicle. The “confidential source” then told officials that they go to the Venice home on a regular basis to pick up meth, and that Miller keeps “multiple ounces” at there, according to the PCA.
A search warrant executed at the home that officials believe Jones and Miller share on Tuesday revealed cash and several grams of drugs.
Officials found more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 19 grams of marijuana, 24 Dilaudid pills - also known as hydromorphone - a form of butane hash oil known as “shatter,” various drug paraphernalia, and more than $1,600 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Additionally, detectives found 94 grams of meth in the home’s septic tank. Officials suspect Miller attempted to flush the drugs before investigators arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
Miller also faces additional charges of maintaining a nuisance dwelling, trafficking in hydromorphone and tampering with evidence. Jones and Miller remain in custody without bond.
