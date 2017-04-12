Police release photo of suspected hit-and-run vehicle

The Sarasota Police Department is continuing to look for the hit-and-run driver who left a man in critical condition as investigators released images of a vehicle that may have been involved.
At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the victim, a man in his late 20’s, was in middle of the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street in Sarasota when a white Chevrolet Silverado hit him, according to new releases.
“The Chevy Silverado left the scene without offering assistance to the victim,” spokeswoman Genevieve Judge stated in the release.
The victim remains in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Police have still not determined why he was in the middle of the road.
The vehicle police are searching for may have damage to it’s left front quarter panel, police said..
Anyone with any information about this case or knows the driver or truck’s whereabouts can call Traffic Homicide Investigator Jason Frank 941-364-7370.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
