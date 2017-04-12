Armed burglars steal $81,000 worth of property and speed off in homeowner’s car
Police are on the hunt for two masked men that smashed a window and stole $81,000 worth of property from a Miami-Dade man early Saturday morning. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
Miami-Dade Police Department
