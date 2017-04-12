Crime

April 12, 2017 10:24 AM

Did law enforcement call saying you owe them money? It’s fake, the sheriff’s office says

By Hannah Morse

Sarasota

If the sheriff’s office calls and demands money after telling you there’s a warrant out for your arrest, it’s probably a scam.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn citizens about fake callers claiming to be law enforcement officers seeking payment. Scammers who say they’re a lieutenant or sergeant with the sheriff’s office will tell people that they have an arrest warrant for not appearing at court, paying a fine or skipping jury duty. They’ll then ask for payment through cash or a pre-paid debit card.

Yet employees with the sheriff’s office, Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller will never ask for fine payments over the phone or ask for personal financial information.

The sheriff's office asked residents to verify the claims from an unsolicited phone call like this by calling law enforcement at 941-861-5800 before .

