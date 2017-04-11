Bayshore High student seriously injured when she runs into oncoming car

A Bayshore High School student was seriously injured when she ran into the path of an oncoming car near Bayshore High School early Tuesday morning.
At 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, an-18-year-old Bradenton woman ran across 53rd Avenue West, heading south, as a 68-year-old Dunedin woman was heading east in a 2014 Hyundai Accent in the left lane approaching the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl, who was not crossing at the crosswalk, ran into the car’s path.
The Accent hit the teen on her right side, throwing the girl onto the hood and windshield of the car before she rolled onto the shoulder of the road, according to a news release.
The girl, who was cited for jaywalking, was taken to Blake Medical Center where she was in serious condition.
Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber confirmed that the teen was a Bayshore High student.
