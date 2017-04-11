Man stabbed outside of apartment complex

A 37-year-old man was stabbed outside of the entrance of Oasis Apartments on Monday evening, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The man said he was walking south on 18th Street West around 8:15 p.m. when the suspect — said to be 5-feet 10-inches, 180 pounds and in his mid-20s — approached him. The suspect then stabbed him in the stomach and demanded his valuables, the victim said.
After the man said he didn’t have anything of value, the suspect ran away. The 37-year-old then was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was wearing plaid shorts, a light-colored shirt, glasses and had short brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on this incident can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee CrimeStoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
Comments