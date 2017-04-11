Armed robbers ransack pawn shop, terrify staff

Broward Sheriff deputies are searching for two armed robbers who ran amok terrifying employees at Peoples Pawn & Jewelry at 2910 S.W. 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park. The armed robber can be seen on the security video as he frantically and haphazardly pointed his gun at the victims while at the same time he frantically tried to grab jewelry that had fallen to the ground.