After suspect allegedly stole a cell phone, a K-9 was called to bring him into custody

A police K-9 helped apprehend a suspect Monday morning after he allegedly snatched a woman’s cell phone.
Jose Cruz Cayaxon Slazar, 26, was charged with robbery and resisting arrest as a result of the incident.
Slazar allegedly was at the 23-year-old woman’s home in the Aloha Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 5310 14th St. W., Monday morning when he “aggressively snatched” woman’s phone from her, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m.
Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the woman knew Slazar.
Deputies tracked Slazar to his home, but he allegedly ran when he saw deputies. He was taken into custody with the assistance of K-9 Rocky, according to the sheriff’s office.
The phone was returned to the victim undamaged.
