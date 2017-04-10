Crime

April 10, 2017 4:12 PM

Bradenton man sold fentanyl that killed, feds say

By Sara Nealeigh

A Bradenton man faces charges for selling drugs that ended another person’s life.

An indictment was returned Monday for David E. Johnson, 36, charging him with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl.

Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted of the charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.

The indictment alleges Johnson distributed fentanyl twice on Jan. 11 that resulted in the death of one person, according to the release.

The government also intends to forfeit assets alleged to be traceable to the proceeds of the offenses, according to the release.

