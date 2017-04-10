Crime

April 10, 2017 2:42 PM

Sarasota police looking for suspected bike thief

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

An early morning bike thief is being sought by the Sarasota Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 28, a surveillance camera caught a man cutting the bike lock that had been attached to a tree outside of the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1400 10th Street.

The man was wearing baggy pants and sweatshirt, a hat and backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Darrell Nixon by calling 941-954-7078 or emailing darrell.nixon@sarasotafl.gov, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or going online to www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Crime

Sarasota police trying to identify early morning bike thief

