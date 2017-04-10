Sarasota police looking for suspected bike thief

An early morning bike thief is being sought by the Sarasota Police Department.
Just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 28, a surveillance camera caught a man cutting the bike lock that had been attached to a tree outside of the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1400 10th Street.
The man was wearing baggy pants and sweatshirt, a hat and backpack.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Darrell Nixon by calling 941-954-7078 or emailing darrell.nixon@sarasotafl.gov, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or going online to www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
