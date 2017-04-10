Her boyfriend asks new Florida resident to marry him. The next morning, someone stole all her belongings

A Tampa Bay woman, who lost all of her belongings in a matter of minutes, is asking for the public’s help in finding who is responsible.
Seminole resident Lesleigh Drake said on March 27, the morning after her boyfriend proposed, she woke up to discover her car had been stolen from her driveway.
She said all of her belongings including a check book, credit card, birth certificate and passport were in the car because she had just moved to Florida to care for her sick father. She said he’s a veteran battling cancer.
"My dad got sick and I just want him to be able to walk me down the aisle before he passes, so my boyfriend thought it was something to look forward to and then this happened," Drake said.
It didn’t take long for detectives to spot a suspect.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the woman they said spent hundreds of dollars with Drake’s check book and credit card. She was seen at a Publix and two CVS stores.
Luckily, Drake’s car was found at a gas station but the woman in the surveillance footage hasn’t been caught yet.
Drake said she wants her story to serve as a reminder to the community to keep an eye out for each other.
"My mom is scared, my dad's in the house and he can't do anything and he's scared so I just hope that this can bring the community together and if the people who are doing this are going to keep doing it we need to work together to help each other out,” Drake said.
The woman seen in the surveillance footage is described as a 20-30 year old white female with dark brown hair.
If you have any information you’re asked to call Pinellas County Arson and Theft Detective Michael Johnson at 727-582-6392. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
Comments