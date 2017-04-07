Two accused of making purchases with stolen credit cards

Two people are facing charges after they allegedly made unauthorized purchases with stolen credit cards.
The investigation started on March 5, when deputies were alerted to a found purse that was connected to a vehicle burglary, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told officials that bank records revealed showed unauthorized charges to her credit cards in Sarasota County.
Using surveillance video, detectives worked to identify the woman making the transactions.
Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at the home of 29-year-old Stephanie Goodpaster’s home on Swift Road in Sarasota. Officials uncovered several fraudulent IDs, stolen credit cards and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.
A pawn slip allegedly signed by Goodpaster’s roommate, 40-year-old Seth Fleming — who was using an alias and fake ID — was also found, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fleming would not initially allow detectives into the home and was arrested and charged with criminal use of personal identification and resisting arrest without violence, according to the sheriff’s office. He remains in custody on a $2,000 bond. The probable cause affidavit showed detectives knocked on the door for two to three minutes before Fleming walked out of the home.
Goodpaster is charged with two counts of criminal use of personal identification and is in custody on a $3,000 bond.
The investigation continues and additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
