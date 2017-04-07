False rumors of violence at school lead to Friday morning lockdown

Rumors of violence at Manatee School for the Arts circulating on Facebook led to a false report of an active shooter at the school Friday morning.
School principal Bill Jones said the school first learned of the rumor Thursday and spent most of the day investigating it with the Palmetto Police Department, ultimately determining there was no credible threat.
But Friday morning Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said they were called back to the school when the rumor again surfaced, and they were contacted by a concerned mother.
“We thought we had it squashed yesterday,” Tyler said.
Police spoke with all the students involved, according to the chief of police, and again determined that it was nothing more than a false rumor.
Jones said the school followed protocol, going into lockdown and working with police to ensure student safety. He said it ended up being a good exercise in how to prepare for such situations, but he wants people to be more careful with handling rumors.
“People just don’t get that words matter. When you use those words, we are going to take it very very seriously,” Jones said. “It’s like, move along nothing, to see here. It just got everyone worked up into a lather and wasted a good hour of school.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments