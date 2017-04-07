Month-long investigation yields heroin, other drugs

After a 31-day operation, Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight will announce the results and discuss opioid abuse in Sarasota County during a press conference Friday morning.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation yielded several arrests and drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were taken. The press conference will begin at 10 a.m.
Friday, April 7, 10 am: Sheriff Knight to discuss opioid abuse & several recent significant arrests. Conference will stream live on our FB. pic.twitter.com/LstjIsURg3— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) April 6, 2017
Follow along with the Bradenton Herald for updates.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments