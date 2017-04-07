Crime

April 7, 2017 8:03 AM

Month-long investigation yields heroin, other drugs

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

After a 31-day operation, Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight will announce the results and discuss opioid abuse in Sarasota County during a press conference Friday morning.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation yielded several arrests and drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were taken. The press conference will begin at 10 a.m.

Follow along with the Bradenton Herald for updates.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos