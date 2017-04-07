Suspected burglar faces more charges after gouging at police lieutenant’s eyes

The 23-year-old man accused of gouging at a Bradenton police lieutenant’s eyes as he tried to arrest him, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Isaac Hernandez Dubon initially was being held at the Manatee County jail on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, theft and resisting arrest with violence. Now, he faces additional charges of depriving an officer of means of protection and communication and possessing burglary tools with intent to use them.
On Sunday just before 4 a.m., Bradenton police received a call about an alarm going off at a residence. Lt. William Weldon thought the keyholder would be at the location, but he instead stumbled upon what appeared to be a burglary in progress. Police say Hernandez smashed open the front door of Joyeria Latina, located in the 2400 block of Ninth Street West, and was rummaging through the products as seen on surveillance cameras.
Before he was found with $462.70 worth of stolen jewelry and other items, Weldon attempted to place him under arrest but a struggle ensued. Hernandez, who is a Honduran citizen in the U.S. illegally, hit Weldon and gouged at his eyes.
“His fingers were inside my eye sockets,” Weldon said during a press conference Wednesday.
For one and a half minutes, the two had locked together, trying to gain power over the other. Hernandez tried to reach for Weldon’s duty weapon several times, according to the probable cause affidavit, and his radio was pulled from his uniform.
At one point, seen in the video, Weldon is able to step away from Hernandez. During the press conference, Weldon said he was swinging his arm in front of him because he couldn’t see straight. Then he takes one last whip, holding his duty weapon, and Hernandez falls to the ground.
Backup officers rush to the scene to handcuff Hernandez, as Weldon can be seen in the surveillance video hunched over a jewelry case.
According to the affidavit for the new charges, Hernandez’s attempts to take Weldon’s gun warranted the charge of depriving an officer of means of protection. The report also said that Weldon saw a hammer fall from Hernandez’s pants during the struggle.
Hernandez’s new charges bump his bond up by $50,000, now totaling $62,000.
Federal officials also have placed an immigration hold on Hernandez.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
