Victim hospitalized after hit by own car during carjacking

A man suffered non life-threatening injuries requiring hospitalization after a carjacker stole his sports utility at an Ellenton gasoline station and backed into him while fleeing in the vehicle.
The carjacking, which soon after produced an arrest of a suspect, occurred at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Pilot Gas Station, 5215 17th St. E., Ellenton, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
After the suspect fled the gas station in the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, deputies caught up with the vehicle at 63rd Avenue and U.S. 301 in Bradenton, the report states.
Authorities did not get any resistance when they arrested Brandon L. Matthews, 33, who was with the vehicle at the scene, the report adds.
The carjacker unsuccessfully tried to steal two vehicles while at the Pilot before he approached the victim’s Tahoe, the report states.
The victim approached the suspect and tried to stop him from stealing his vehicle but could not, the report adds.
Matthews was in custody at the Manatee County jail on Thursday with bond set at $3,000, according to the sheriff’s office website.
