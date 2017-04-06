Cars burglarized at The Gardens on U.S. 301 in Parrish

Three residents at The Gardens, a mobile home park along U.S. 301 in Parrish, reported to authorities Thursday that their vehicles were burglarized and valuable items taken.
Unknown suspects entered the vehicles, which were parked at The Gardens at 11300 U.S. 301, Parrish, and removed items during the overnight hours from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
There are no leads on the suspects and no traceable property currently reported as missing, the report states.
The report does not indicate if the vehicles were left open or if the suspects broke into them.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments